Italians will be asked to head back to the polling stations in summer or autumn after talks to build a government coalition failed. That is unless the country's president Sergio Mattarella chooses to put a neutral caretaker government in place instead. However, although Mattarella has the final say, the leftist Five Star movement and the right-wing League have already expressed a preference for the former of those two options. And without their support, or at least abstention, it was unclear ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...