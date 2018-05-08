

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced that the European Medicines Agency or EMA has approved LYNPARZA or olaparib tablets (300 mg twice daily) for use as a maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high-grade, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of BRCA status.



The EU approval was based on two randomized trials, SOLO-2 and Study 19, which showed that LYNPARZA reduced the risk of disease progression or death for platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer patients compared to placebo.



In SOLO-2, the investigator-assessed analysis of PFS was supported with a blinded, independent, central radiological review of PFS, which showed a two-year difference in median PFS between LYNPARZA and placebo (HR 0.25 [95% CI, 0.18 0.35], p<0.0001; median 30.2 months vs 5.5 months). Overall survival (OS) data from SOLO-2 is currently immature.



LYNPARZA tablets were also recently submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval in patients with BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer based upon the successful Phase 3 OlympiAD trial.



