

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.5 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $43.1 million from $52.2 million last year.



DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.5 Mln. vs. $1.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $43.1 Mln vs. $52.2 Mln last year.



