

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading after the Cement giant on Tuesday reported weak earnings in its first quarter and nearly flat net sales with lower cement volume. The company further said it is on track to achieve full year targets.



Jan Jenisch, Group Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim said, 'The continued growth in the top line is encouraging and confirms the positive outlook for our businesses. Though the quarter was affected by several headwinds, we expect the strength of our portfolio and the benefits of our new strategy to become increasingly visible over the full year. That makes us confident we will deliver on our 2018 targets.....We are executing our Strategy 2022.'



For fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent and an over-proportional increase in recurring EBITDA of at least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Market demand in Latin America is expected to be up in most countries, while further market growth is anticipated in North America driven by residential and non-residential demand.



Further, the company expects sustained market demand supported by infrastructure and residential growth in India, while in China favorable market conditions would remain.



The Board of Directors will submit a proposal for shareholder approval at AGM on May 8 for a dividend of 2 Swiss francs per share, stable compared to the prior year.



For the first quarter, recurring EBITDA, a key earnings metric, declined 13.4 percent to 700 million Swiss francs from 808 million francs in the prior year.



Recurring EBITDA was down 7.7 percent on a like-for-like basis, affected by the especially harsh winter in North America and Europe.



Net sales were 5.830 billion francs, compared to 5.833 billion francs in the prior year.



Like-for-like net sales were up 3.1 percent driven by growth in cement volumes in the first-quarter, despite impact of adverse weather and fewer working days in Q1.



Sales of cement edged down 0.7 percent to 47.7 million tonnes, and sales of aggregates dropped 3.7 percent to 49.8 million tonnes.



Asia Pacific earnings and sales increased with strong performance in China and India, while Latin America posts slight earnings growth with weak sales.



In North America, earnings increased, but sales dropped. The company is well positioned to take advantage of good market conditions despite the effect of a particularly harsh winter.



Middle East Africa Recurring EBITDA fell 36 percent and sales dropped 14.2 percent as it underperformed with challenging conditions in some markets.



In Europe, earnings fell 22 percent, while sales grew 5.1 percent. Underlying demand in the region was good, while first quarter performance reflected adverse weather, fewer working days and higher maintenance activity in preparation for high season growth, the company said.



LafargeHolcim shares were trading at 54.50 francs, down 3.27%.



