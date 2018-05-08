Tradeline Supply Company, LLC Is Now Accepting New Credit Partners Who Are Interested In Making Extra Income

Credit Partners Sell Authorized User Spots on their Credit Cards to Those Needing a Boost to their Credit Score

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / The founders of Tradeline Supply Company, LLC, a company that matches people with outstanding credit with those whose are looking for a boost in their credit score, are pleased to announce that they are now accepting new credit partners. In exchange for selling authorized user spots on their credit cards, the new credit partners will earn extra income.

To learn more about becoming a credit partner with Tradeline Supply Company, LLC and to see what kind of commissions are possible from credit cards please visit https://tradelinesupply.com/index.php/credit-partners/.

Tradeline Supply Company, LLC built a business around this model where they match people with good credit with those who are looking to improve their credit by piggybacking on other people's established credit. It is a win-win situation for both the clients and the credit partners.

Recently a company spokesperson noted that "There is a significant opportunity for new credit partners to join the program and tap into this readily available income stream that they may not be aware of. Some people might be literally sitting on thousands of dollars of passive income in their wallet if they have the right mix of credit cards. This opportunity won't be available forever though as once the program has enough available tradelines to fulfill demand there will be no need to bring on new credit partners."

This knowledge of how impactful an authorized user tradeline can be inspired the founders to create and launch Tradeline Supply Company, LLC and provide those who need a credit boost an easy and effective way to reach their credit goals, while financially rewarding those with great credit who add the person as an authorized user.

The mutually beneficial system is brilliant in its simplicity, the spokesperson noted.

What's even more interesting, the spokesperson pointed out, is that adding and removing an authorized user only takes about two minutes per task, and with the average commission around $125 per spot the average credit partner in this program earns well over $1,000 per hour since it takes such little time out of their day. The companyfurther mentioned that aged cards with high limits pay as much as $300 per spot so at that level the credit partner earns income at a rate equivalent to over $4,000 per hour.

About Tradeline Supply Company, LLC:

Tradeline Supply Company, LLC matches credit partners who have stellar credit with people who need a boost in their credit profile. This is accomplished by adding an authorized user to a credit partner's seasoned credit card. The company recently celebrated its first anniversary. For more information, please visit https://tradelinesupply.com/.

Tradeline Supply Company, LLC

2534 State St., Suite 433

San Diego, CA 92101

Contact:

David Bauer

support@tradelinesupply.com

888-844-8910

SOURCE: Tradeline Supply Company, LLC