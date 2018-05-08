Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR), d/b/a Hammer Communications, announced today that a letter of intent to acquire the stock of 1stPoint Communications, LLC and its subsidiaries, including Open Data Centers, LLC and Endstream Communications, LLC, has been executed by all parties. 1stPoint is a competitive local exchange carrier operating nationwide with intellectual property in services such as SMS/texting, collaboration tools and carrier switching. Endstream Communications offers wholesale voice services worldwide. Open Data Centers operates a carrier-neutral colocation facility in Piscataway, N.J., and will provide the brick-and-mortar capacity to further Hammer's growth.

"The acquisition is an ideal combination of intellectual property, creates a very strong management team and offers operational synergies for Hammer," said Erik Levitt, CEO of 1stPoint Communications. "Hammer will not only have the benefit of the exclusive rights to the patented AIR wireless technology but also to 1stPoint's switching technology, its underlying CLECs and its Commercial Mobile Radio Services operator."

Hammer Communications operates a fixed wireless network over its own proprietary wireless technology that utilizes DOCSIS 3.0 & DOCSIS 3.1 protocols. Through its access network, Hammer offers Internet, television and voice services to residential customers as well as to small and medium businesses in Atlantic County, N.J. Hammer also offers carrier class services through its fiber-optic network in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Recently, Hammer Communications has also unveiled its cloud hosting and infrastructure as a service platform offering hosting, cloud and colocation services. As part of the acquisition, the Open Data Centers facility in Piscataway will allow Hammer to expand and grow these offerings.

"We are proud of how far we have been able to take Hammer in the past few quarters," said Mark Stogdill, founder of Hammer Fiber. "We look forward to how much further these acquisitions will move us in our plans. With the acquisition of 1stPoint's CLECs and Commercial Mobile Radio Services, we will be able to grow the wireless residential access platform and look toward a national network. In addition, the Open Data Centers facility in Piscataway, along with its server and switching platforms, is a significant addition to our core infrastructure to support major growth in the cloud and hosting markets."

The details of the transactions and closing dates have not been publicly disclosed.

About Hammer Fiber

Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology whose holdings include Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, Ltd. D/B/A Hammer Communications, a New Jersey-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers internet, voice, video and data services in New Jersey, as well as carrier services in Philadelphia and New York. Hammer Fiber serves residential and small business markets with high capacity broadband, voice and video through both direct fiber as well as its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR technology. For more information visit http://www.hammercomm.com or contact Frank Pena at fpena@hammerfiber.com.

About 1stPoint Communications

1stPoint Communications provides integrated messaging, voice, data and mobile services for small businesses, enterprises and carriers. 1stPoint is committed to delivering all of the services businesses need to interact with their customers, employees and suppliers, providing its clients with A New Way to Work.

About Endstream Communications

Endstream is a wholesale voice operator, providing voice termination, toll origination and toll free origination services to other carrier clients.

About Open Data Centers

Open Data Centers is a carrier neutral colocation facility in Piscataway, NJ. It provides services to 1stPoint Communications, Core Technology Services, Endstream Communications and is a utility data center for over 20 other clients. It is a 2N+1 design with an array of nine fiber providers and 26 resident carriers make it an ideal platform for HMMRs activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



