

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate advisor Savills plc (SVS.L) has provided the following statement ahead of its annual general meeting or AGM later today. The company noted that during the year to date, it has traded in line with its expectations.



According to Savills, globally, its transaction businesses have continued to maintain a strong market share although, as anticipated, there is a tendency for transactions to take longer to complete. The company added that its Consultancy and Property Management businesses have continued to perform well.



In the UK, trading was slightly ahead of the company's expectations principally due to strong performances in Central London Commercial transactions and from Savills' portfolio of Less Transactional businesses including property management.



Savills noted that while it has started the year as expected, typically the first four months represent a disproportionately small element of the expected outturn for the full year. Consequently, at this stage in the year, the company continues to anticipate overall performance to be in line with its expectations.



