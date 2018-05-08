

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $62.37 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $36.72 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.68 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $716.80 million from $604.80 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $63.68 Mln. vs. $43.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $716.80 Mln vs. $604.80 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $740 to $780 Mln



