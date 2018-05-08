

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $4.99 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $2.00 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.99 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $73.09 million from $59.79 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.99 Mln. vs. $2.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $73.09 Mln vs. $59.79 Mln last year.



