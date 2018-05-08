Biomax Informatics AG announces that their longtime client, Boehringer Ingelheim, has signed a multi-year license for the BioXM Knowledge Management Environment to support their global target discovery research. In addition, the company has extended their license for Biomax's BioRS Integration and Retrieval System.

Boehringer Ingelheim is using the BioXM Knowledge Management Environment to build and maintain a target discovery knowledge platform that supports the company's research on a global scale. The BioXM platform leverages Boehringer Ingelheim's existing BioRS infrastructure to semantically integrate information from the company's in-house systems and other proprietary and public data sources including pathways, compounds, sequences, genotypes, phenotypes, experimental data and text mining results. The BioXM platform allows all of the company's external applications to access the data either directly or through application programming interfaces (APIs) and automates the updating of all integrated databases on a regular schedule.

"Boehringer Ingelheim has used the BioRS software for data integration for many years. Adding the BioXM software now lets them model their complete target discovery process in one easy-to-use, sustainable knowledge hub," explained Dr. Kaj Albermann, who manages the Boehringer Ingelheim project at Biomax.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

The Boehringer Ingelheim group is one of the world's 20 leading pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Ingelheim, Germany, it operates globally with 143 affiliates and a total of around 50,000 employees. The focus of the family-owned company, founded in 1885, is researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing novel medications of high therapeutic value for human and veterinary medicine. www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

About Biomax

Biomax Informatics provides computational solutions for better decision making and knowledge management in the life sciences. They help customers generate value by integrating information from proprietary and public resources to enable a knowledge-based approach to developing innovative life science products. Biomax's worldwide customer community includes clinics, companies and research organizations that are successful in drug discovery, diagnostics, fine chemicals, food and plant production.www.biomax.com

