Malala Yousafzai To Keynote Pluralsight LIVE 2018

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced that Malala Yousafzai will keynote the second-annual Pluralsight LIVE conference, held August 28 - 30, 2018 at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A student, activist and the youngest person ever awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, 15 year-old Malala was shot by the Taliban for speaking out against their ban on girls' education. Malala recovered, continued her campaign and, as co-founder of Malala Fund, is building a global movement of support for 12 years of girls' education.

"We are honored to have Malala take the stage at Pluralsight LIVE 2018," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "We believe education is a fundamental human right, and there is no better person to speak about this topic than Malala. Since the age of 11, and even in the face of an attack on her life, Malala has continued to fight for the educational rights of girls and children around the world."

Pluralsight LIVE brings together the brightest innovators and visionaries to explore a world with limitless potential. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn and interact through panels and sessions with selected speakers and Pluralsight authors, business leaders, partners and learners from around the world. Last year's inaugural conference welcomed prestigious speakers from various fields, including Code.org founder Hadi Partovi, Stack Overflow CEO Joel Spolsky, former Slack iOS engineering director and startup advisor Cynthia Maxwell, Founder of Pulsra and former VP and CIO at Facebook Tim Campos, former U.S. Secretary of Education and Pluralsight board member Arne Duncan, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Early bird registration for Pluralsight LIVE 2018 begins now for $899. For more details on Pluralsight LIVE and to watch speakers from last year's conference, visit pluralsightlive.com.

