

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $40.3 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $7.2 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $44.3 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $1.89 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.3 Mln. vs. $17.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX