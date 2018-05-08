Small business sentiment in the US improved a touch in April, driven by reports of improved profits, according to the latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. The small business optimism index ticked up to 104.8 from 104.7 in March, beating expectations for a reading of 104.5. There was a big jump in the index of expected profit trends, which hit its highest level in the survey's 45-year history. NFIB president and chief executive officer Juanita Duggan said: "Never in ...

