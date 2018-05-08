Demartek LLC: Demartek Evaluates NVMe Over Fibre Channel Performance Benefits

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Demartek, an independent computer industry analyst firm with its own computer test lab, announced that it has evaluated the performance benefits of NVMe™ over Fibre Channel (NVMe/FC).

"NVMe over Fibre Channel provides a simple, clean upgrade to NVMe over Fabrics™. To deploy NVMe/FC, only a software upgrade was required to the existing generally available hardware, and this particular solution is available today. We believe that the NetApp AFF A700s is the first external storage array to support both SCSI Fibre Channel Protocol (FCP)and NVMe/FC concurrently on the same port," said Dennis Martin, Demartek President. "In our tests, we observed up to 58% improvement in IOPS and, depending on the tests, a minimum of 11% to 34% lower latency with NVMe/FC as compared to traditional SCSI FCP running on the same hardware."

This Demartek evaluation is available at http://www.demartek.com/Demartek_NetApp_Broadcom_NVMe_over_Fibre_Channel_Evaluation_2018-05.html and in the Demartek NVMe Zone on the Demartek web site.

About Demartek

Demartek is a computer industry analyst organization with its own ISO 17025 accredited computer test lab. Demartek provides real-world, hands-on research & analysis by focusing on industry analysis and lab validation testing of server, network and storage technologies, for the small and medium business (SMB) environment and the large enterprise. Information about Demartek services is available on the Demartek Test Lab web page.

