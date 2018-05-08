Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of digital asset management is proud to announce that San Jacinto College, a distinguished community college in the Greater Houston area and a top five community college in the nation, has selected MediaValet to help it better manage its marketing resources and priceless archive of photos and videos. MediaValet will enable San Jacinto College to dramatically improve its cross-department productivity and creative workflow.

San Jacinto College is home to over 45,000 credit and non-credit students each year. Since establishing in 1961, San Jacinto College has quickly evolved from a single location in Pasadena, to four campuses and 12 extension centers across East Harris County. While a localized management solution had worked in the past, as the college expanded, it was becoming more difficult to manage and access its assets effectively all locations and departments.

Before using MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management system, San Jacinto College was tracking its photos and videos using a single Excel document and a shared network folder. This was not only highly inefficient, but also left its high-value historical assets exposed to deletion and improper use. Various departments and campuses had no efficient way to collaborate on marketing campaigns and sharing media with external agencies and partner organizations was a difficult process.

"At San Jacinto College, we rely on our photos and videos to attract students from more than 60 different countries," commented Amanda Fenwick, Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations at San Jacinto College. "Having easy and instant access to the media we need is a must for more reasons that I can count. After working with the MediaValet team, we knew they were going to be the best fit. Their product is easy to use for all levels of users and their customer service and support can't be beat! Now that we have our new highly secure and redundant cloud-based media library, I can't imagine doing things differently."

Thanks to MediaValet, everyone at San Jacinto Collage can now instantly access the digital assets they need, when they need them, in the format and size required.

"As colleges and universities expand, they eventually experience similar growing pains to San Jacinto College" commented David MacLaren, founder and CEO of MediaValet. "At a certain point, the size of an organization and its asset library demands the functionality that an enterprise class DAM provides - it's an absolute must in order to enable continued growth. We're extremely proud to work with an institution as innovative as San Jacinto College and to help them to pave the foundation for their ongoing growth."

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-based digital asset management industry. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available on 44 highly secure and hyper scalable data centers around the world, MediaValet is uniquely equipped to meet the digital asset management needs of any organization, no matter its size, its industry or its location. Cutting-edge technology, exceptional product design, and unlimited friendly customer service are at the core of MediaValet's DNA - ensuring exceptional customer and user experiences are delivered at all times.

