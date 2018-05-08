

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday morning, easing from 4-year highs despite ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S.



Profit-taking ensued after a strong rally in the previous few sessions.



President Donald Trump is considering whether to pull out of an Obama-era deal with Iran that removed sanctions on Tehran.



Trump yesterday hinted he was leaning towards backing out of the deal.



'The United States does not need John Kerry's possibly illegal Shadow Diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran Deal. He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!' Trump tweeted.



WTI light sweet oil was down 74 cents at $69.98 a barrel. U.S. energy inventories data are due out over the next two days.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS report that tracks monthly change in job openings and offers rates on hiring and quits will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.100 million, while it stood at 6.052 million in February.



