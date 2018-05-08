Sunbelt Business Brokers Opens New Office Serving the Boston, MA and Providence, RI Areas

Sunbelt Business Brokers provides buyers and sellers with professional and confidential valuations, business listings and marketing services

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Sunbelt Business Brokers, the world's largest business brokerage franchise, is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Marlborough, Massachusetts with plans to soon expand to Rhode Island. The network congratulates new owner Sanjay Ahuja and welcomes him to the franchise.

For more information about Sunbelt Brokers of Boston and Providence, please visit: https://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/boston-ma/.





Brian Knoderer, President of Sunbelt Business Brokers, says of this recent Sunbelt office opening, "We are delighted to welcome Sanjay to our network of brokers. His years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, as well as his involvement in the International Business Brokers Association, will set him up for tremendous success."

Sanjay's Sunbelt office will be serving the Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island areas. Both cities have vibrant economies with over 700,000 small businesses, which employ over 1.6 million people. These vibrant, growing economies makes Boston and Providence ideal environments for business buyers and sellers alike.

"Opening a Sunbelt office allows me to use my skills and experience to benefit entrepreneurs in my community," says Sanjay Ahuja of his recent decision to join Sunbelt Business Brokers. "My team of intermediaries looks forward to providing business owners with business brokerage, exit planning, consulting, and franchising services."

Sanjay has spent nearly three decades leading global businesses, which has given him invaluable experience assessing businesses, as well as building plans to grow, turnaround, merge, acquire, and exit businesses. After graduating from the University of Hull with an MBA in Finance and Investments, Sanjay founded and ran a small computer reseller and systems integration firm.

In addition to an MBA, he received a certificate in Strategy Consulting from Harvard University's Extension School. When he's not negotiating and closing deals, Sanjay enjoys reading, playing chess and spending time with his family.

Sunbelt Business Brokers of Boston, MA is located at:

225 Cedar Hill St

Ste. 200

Marlborough, MA 01752

Please contact the office at 857-400-8420 or via email at sahuja@sunbeltnetwork.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/boston-ma/.

About Sunbelt:

Sunbelt Business Brokers sells more privately held businesses than any other brokerage franchise network in the world. The expansive experience and knowledge of the Sunbelt network encompasses primarily the Main Street and Middle Market segments, with select offices also specializing in Mergers and Acquisitions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, each office is individually owned and operated by highly qualified franchise owners. To learn more, visit: https://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216.674.0645 x617

SOURCE: Sunbelt Business Brokers