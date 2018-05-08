sprite-preloader
08.05.2018 | 14:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

AB Traction: Interim report January - March 2018

Period January - March

  • Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 36 (168), distributed as follows:
    • Active holdings, listed MSEK 29 (148).
    • Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 2 (-1).
    • Financial investments MSEK 7 (24).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.45 (11.37).
  • The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 188 (186).
  • The net asset value per share increased by 1 (7) percent.
  • The return on active listed holdings was 3 percent

Events during the quarter

  • The holding in Eitech was sold after approval by the competition authority in Sweden.
  • Traction became a new major owner of Mönsterås Metall (49 percent), which at the same time acquired Ankarsrum Die Casting.

Events after the period under review

  • The change in value, including dividend income, of listed holdings since 31 March amounts to MSEK 120 as of 7 May.

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2.30 p.m., CET on May 8, 2018.

Interim report jan-march 2018 (http://hugin.info/86925/R/2191119/848198.pdf)


