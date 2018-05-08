Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-05-08 / 14:21 *PRESS RELEASE* *NFON AG expands wholesale organization with new key position in sales* *- *NFON AG expands wholesale organization - Helmut Freytag becomes Alliance Manager Distribution & Wholesale *Munich, 08 May 2018* - NFON AG, the only pan-European cloud PBX provider, is expanding its wholesale sales team in response to growing demand. Helmut Freytag, previously Channel Manager at NFON AG, with over 20 years of channel experience, joins the wholesale team as Alliance Manager. In the newly created position, he will focus on distributors and wholesale as well as on the acquisition of new wholesale partners. César Flores Rodríguez, Chief Sales Officer, NFON AG: "_With the consistent expansion of our wholesale organization we are reacting to the positive developments in the market. New target groups are added and with our product portfolio the partners can adapt their offers quickly and effectively_." *Large ecosystem of partners. *Thanks to a manifold network of over 1,100 partners throughout Europe, NFON AG can reach the most diverse markets with their different customer segments through the appropriate sales channels. "_Our large partner ecosystem is a key success factor for our Europe-wide expansion_," says César Flores Rodríguez. This includes sales via the classic partner landscape, distributors as well as wholesale partners. With the expansion of the wholesale team at the headquarters of NFON AG, particular emphasis is placed on a holistic approach: Individual marketing models and sales experts help to build a successful business model with the wholesale partner. Existing wholesale partners include Deutsche Telekom, T-Systems, Telefónica Germany, Cancom Pironet, Chess and Westcoast. Thomas Muschalla, Vice President Sales Germany, NFON AG: "The cloud telephone system is the core business of NFON AG plus premium solutions such as MiFIDII compliant voice recording, call centers and the solution for the hospitality industry. The wholesale partner can put together a complete package of his services and our offer, provide unified SLAs and set a total price. Thanks to cloud telephony integration, he can clearly differentiate from his competitors. The offers of our wholesale partners are therefore not comparable and address different customer groups." NFON AG will expand the wholesale model throughout Europe and announce further new partnerships in the near future. *The new freedom.* NFON is the new freedom of business communication. NFON AG offers customized, intuitive solutions for modern communication needs of companies in currently 13 countries. Hans Szymanski, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, NFON AG: "The _wholesale model is another important driver of our impressive growth and underlines the attractiveness of the product and the strength of our business model in Europe_". *Media contacts* NFON AG Thorsten Wehner Vice President Public Relations +49 89 45 300-121 thorsten.wehner@nfon.com 100zehn GmbH Timm Caspari +49 89 55 27 06 20 nfon@100zehn.de *About NFON AG* Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 15,000 companies across 13 European countries as customers. NFON, the cloud telephone system, offers over 150 functions as well as a seamless integration of premium solutions. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom of business communication. www.nfon.com [1] End of Media Release Issuer: NFON AG Key word(s): Information technology 2018-05-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: NFON AG Machtlfinger Straße 7 81379 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 453 00 0 E-mail: info@nfon.com Internet: www.nfon.com ISIN: DE000A0N4N52, Notierung vorgesehen / intended to be listed WKN: A0N4N5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) End of News DGAP Media 683649 2018-05-08 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b9146a1c85af320eba32b3e87cae1e9&application_id=683649&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

