

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $135.69 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $93.26 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.4% to $1.85 billion from $1.55 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $192.82 Mln. vs. $146.11 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.



