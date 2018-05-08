

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $10.81 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $38.21 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Oclaro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.01 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.5% to $127.29 million from $162.18 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $19.01 Mln. vs. $39.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $127.29 Mln vs. $162.18 Mln last year.



