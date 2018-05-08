

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.25 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $1.15 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.44 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.9% to $46.48 million from $36.63 million last year.



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $15.44 Mln. vs. $8.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q1): $46.48 Mln vs. $36.63 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.43 - $6.08 Full year revenue guidance: $212 - $228 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX