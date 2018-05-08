Highlights the company's growing presence in the region and addresses increasing demand for mobility services throughout Europe

Graebel Companies, Inc., a leading provider of talent and workplace mobility solutions for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms, has established London as its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters, affirming its current and growing presence in the region for the past decade.

The region and London office will be led by Dale Collins, SCRP, GMS, who was named EMEA managing director, in addition to serving as the company's chief strategy officer. The London office, which opened two years ago, serves as an account management, advisory services and business development center, providing European-based clients and companies with access to Graebel senior leaders across multiple talent mobility, mobility strategy and workplace mobility disciplines. In addition, Graebel also has existing regional client service and operations centers in Prague, which opened in 2008; and Dundalk, Ireland, which opened in late 2016.

Graebel designated London as its EMEA headquarters since the city is home to a large concentration of global companies across diverse industries and a strong market for relocation talent.

"London is the economic power center for many multi-national companies who have increasingly mobile employees and a great need to attract, retain and relocate their talent from Point A to Point B with an inviting experience for everyone," said Collins. "With our EMEA headquarters in London and our operations centers in Prague and Dundalk, Graebel is well-positioned to further deliver and expand these services across the region."

Graebel currently has about 150 employees across its three offices in the EMEA region, with plans to grow its team by 50 percent in the next two years based on increasing client demands. Graebel has more than a dozen locations around the world and employs nearly 900 employees globally.

"More global companies in the EMEA region are seeking a single-source provider to support their talent and workplace mobility strategies and programs," said Simon Mason, Graebel senior vice president, business development EMEA and Asia/Pacific. "Through our London and regional offices, Graebel is a go-to resource to provide our clients and future clients with exceptional experiences through personalized care, dedicated support, greater flexibility to meet client needs, a valued network of partners, and worldwide coverage."

Graebel's EMEA offices in Prague and Dundalk will continue to serve Graebel clients by managing global talent mobility and relocation programs, while working in concert with the London headquarters.

Collins and Mason are based in London. Collins has worked for Graebel for about 10 years in various leadership roles, with prior relocation industry experience in the EMEA region.

About Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc. is a leading provider of global talent and workplace mobility solutions for Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms and their employees in 165 countries. Since its founding in 1950, Graebel has evolved, innovated and grown to deliver excellent service and results for clients, all while remaining family-owned and focused on its duty of care. Graebel develops and implements mobility strategies that help companies attract and retain talent; respond faster to global market trends; and maximize return on mobility programs. The company addresses every part of the mobility lifecycle for employers and employees, including services for departure and move management, destination, settling-in and ongoing assignments. For more information, visit Graebel.com. Here's to the world ahead

