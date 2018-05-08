Comprehensive Suite of Mobile Security Products Ensures the Privacy of All Users

Silent Circle, a leader in enterprise and government mobile security, privacy, protection and compliance solutions, today reaffirms its support of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) framework. The policy set forth by the European Union (EU), will become law on May 25, 2018 and affect all companies that handle the data of EU citizens, making it a critical regulation for corporate compliance officers in finance, federal, state and local government, healthcare, utilities and numerous other business sectors. As GDPR becomes law, Silent Circle's longstanding commitment to privacy reinforces the company as a leading authority and provider of solutions supporting GDPR compliance.

Since 2012, well before GDPR was introduced, Silent Circle has been solving data privacy issues. To that end, Silent Circle's Silent Phone application and GoSilent mobile firewall have been GDPR compliant since inception, providing companies with the peace of mind that their security concerns are being met. The Silent Phone application provides out of the box, top level security for voice, text, and files with total control allocated to the customer. Never will Silent Circle see, hear or store a user's data. Sharing the same security architecture and values, GoSilent's mobile protection extends the privacy reach to IP enabled devices of all kinds, including IP Cameras and POS systems, remote IoT sensors and switches, laptops, and more.

"GDPR compels organizations worldwide to set a standard for data management at the risk of revenue-based fines for noncompliance," said Hamilton Turner, CTO of Silent Circle. "Companies must obtain valid consent from customers in the EU before collecting and using their personal data and must also have the ability to forget a customer's data if they choose to withdraw their consent for use."

Turner continues, "At Silent Circle we believe that you can never separate privacy from security. When we review the design of a product or system in development, we simulate real-world consequences and repercussions of their use, were a vulnerability to be discovered. Silent Circle views GDPR as an opportunity to fill a niche need in the marketplace, one that our competition cannot. Organizations seeking to meet the prescribed requirements so as to avoid fines for data breaches and non-compliance should consider incorporating our products into their security infrastructures."

To learn more about how Silent Circle can help your organization comply with GDPR, please visit www.silentcircle.com.

About Silent Circle

Silent Circle understands that enterprise mobile security solutions should go unnoticed. The company's suite of government-grade secure commination solutions is deployed in some of the most demanding network infrastructures worldwide. From finance, defense, government contractors & agencies, to healthcare, utilities, insurance and Fortune 500 companies, Silent Circle's products offer ease of use and best in class security features that empower organizations with secure communications globally. More than ever, today's companies rely on remote workers who need to stay connected. Silent Circle secures all end points from potential exposure such as unsecure WiFi, international travel, information security and end-to-point IoT connections. For more information, please visit www.silentcircle.com.

