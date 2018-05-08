Users of market leading IoT eco system can now start a secure remote support session from within the platform

TeamViewer, a leading global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support, and team collaboration, announced today that its remote access solution is now integrated into PTC's ThingWorx Industrial Innovation Platform, the market leading IoT partner ecosystem.

"ThingWorx significantly accelerates industrial IoT innovation," said Raffi Kassarjian, General Manager Internet of Things at TeamViewer. "The platform provides the technologies and the tools that let organizations quickly develop, extend and supply IoT applications that make a difference in today's market. Therefore, this integration is a significant leap forward for our IoT program."

TeamViewer's integration into ThingWorx extends the platform's reach to allow for embedded remote access functionalities. With one click, service technicians can securely access and control the affected device. This will drastically improve and facilitate incident management as operational teams can immediately react and intervene to operational issues to reduce downtime, mean time to repair, and service expenses.

"Setting up or joining TeamViewers secure remote support session directly from within our platform is a great add-on to ThingWorx," said Kurt Bager, Vice President IoT EMEA, PTC. "TeamViewer has set the global remote control standard and stands out from the competition because of its unique platform support, which includes Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android, BlackBerry, and other industry specialized operating systems. This is the very fabric that enhances the value of ThingWorx for our users."

TeamViewer will demonstrate its IoT product portfolio at LiveWorx (June 18-20, 2018, in Boston, MA) and at IoT Tech Expo Europe (June 27-28, 2018, in Amsterdam, NL).

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support, and team collaboration. The solution portfolio of TeamViewer covers the entire business lifecycle, and addresses specific needs including screen sharing, remote desktop, remote access, instant business chat, web and video conferencing, backup, anti-malware, online whiteboards and much more. TeamViewer's flagship product has been activated on more than 1.5 billion devices, of which at least 30 million are connected to TeamViewer at any point in time. Founded in 2005 in Göppingen, Germany, the company employs more than 700 people from 60 countries around the world. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.us.

