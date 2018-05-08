Smart Communications to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart CommunicationsTM (http://www.smartcommunications.com/), the only independent company focused solely on enterprise customer conversations, today announced plans to support its SmartCOMMTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SmartCaaSTM solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, in addition to its co-located data centers. This decision provides additional deployment flexibility to the company's already available cloud and hybrid-cloud options.

"The selection of AWS supports our commitment to help our customers deliver the most meaningful customer conversations possible, while adhering to increasingly complicated global data privacy laws," said Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications. "It also supports our aggressive growth plans, by allowing us to efficiently extend our reach into other regions and giving our customers full flexibility."

Worldwide spending on public cloud services and infrastructure is forecasted to reach $160 billion in 2018, which is an increase of 23.2% over 20171. Due to the growing stringency of international privacy and data protection laws, Smart Communications has experienced increased demand to support AWS across APAC and continental Europe and by customers in the U.S. and U.K. that have selected AWS as their cloud deployment model of choice.

AWS provides a reliable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud, with data center locations in the U.S., UK, Europe, Brazil, Singapore, Japan and Australia. Smart Communications will leverage the full complement of the AWS Platform as a Service (PaaS) to provide high quality SaaS operations similar to the co-located data centers the company currently operates in the U.S. and U.K.

"AWS is a mature, scalable and secure globally-enabled environment," added Tindal. "These factors ensure that the appropriate resources will always be available to meet customers' fluctuating demands."

Delivery on the AWS infrastructure will begin rollout to key customers and partners during the third quarter of 2018, with general availability in the fourth quarter.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the only independent company focused 100% on customer conversations for the enterprise, and the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CCM. More than 350 global brands - many in the world's most highly regulated industries - rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SmartCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com (http://www.smartcommunications.com/).

