Jumio Corp.: Jumio Named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio (http://jumio.com/), the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/) provider, today announces its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the "Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration," published by Gartner, a leading information technology research and advisory company.

According to the report, "Gartner has seen a growing interest in remote identity document verification solutions in the past 12 months whereby a passport, driver's license or other form of identification is captured via scanner, webcam or mobile phone camera. It is then assessed for signs of tampering or counterfeit, and then the photo or video of the document is compared to a "selfie" (still photo or short video) taken by the individual submitting the document."

"Jumio is honored to be included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration," said Jumio's CEO Steve Stuut. "Thanks to recent well-publicized data breaches and emerging regulations such as GDPR, coupled with our own investments in machine learning and biometrics, we've experienced explosive growth over the last year. We feel that the increased interest in identity proofing and corroboration solutions over the last year is further validation for this emerging category."

The report stated that there are a few parts of [remote identity document verification solutions] that are important to understand, including:

Image quality matters

Document libraries feed algorithms

Liveness testing holds one of the keys

Customer experience is paramount

These elements were listed under the Document-Centric, Real-World Identity Corroboration section of the report.

Stuut added, "In our view, there's a great deal of nuance that separates vendors in this space in terms of verification accuracy, fraud detection, and the user experience. Taking a hybrid, omni-channel approach that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, biometrics and human review equips Jumio with a unique ability to deliver on these objectives.

To download a complimentary copy of the full April 2018 "Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration" click here (http://go.jumio.com/gartner-identity-proofing-market-guide-2018).

Gartner, "Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration," Tricia Phillips, Jonathan Care, Danny Luong, Ant Allan, 24 April 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented AI, biometric facial recognition. machine learning, and human review, Jumio helps organizations to meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of its customers. Jumio has verified more than 120 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com/).

Media Contacts



U.S. Media Contact

Jackie Daane

10Fold Communications

Jumio@10fold.com

415-800-5369



Europe Media Contact

Michael Banner

SkyParlour

michaelb@skyparlour.com

+44 (0) 844 2939 764

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Jumio Corp. via Globenewswire

