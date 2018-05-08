Puration Inc.: Puration To Present Canadian Cannabis Business Plan Thursday, May 10th

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today issued a reminder about the company's schedule shareholder update on Thursday this week, May 10th to provide details on the Canadian business acquisition expected to close today. The acquisition is the cornerstone of the company's plan to establish a cannabis cultivation operation for the recreational marijuana market expected to be legalized nationwide in Canada this summer. Puration's plan's for Canada also include an expansion of the company's cannabis infused beverage business with the introduction THCSavor, a THC infused beverage. A link to the on-demand presentation will be published on Thursday.

