Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) today announced that Robin L. Washington, Gilead's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and John McHutchison, Gilead's Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research Development, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16 at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be accessible live through the company's Investors page at www.gilead.com/investors. Please connect to the company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. The replay will be available for 14 days following the presentation.

About Gilead

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company's mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

