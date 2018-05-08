Chubb completes Independent Broker Team roll out across the UK and Ireland

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has announced that it has completed the successful roll out of its Independent Broker Team initiative across the UK and Ireland.

Chubb has established six Independent Broker Teams in London, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Ireland each dedicated to working with local Independent Brokers and to providing bespoke insurance solutions for their clients.

The Independent Broker Teams are an integral part of Chubb's focus on its UK and Ireland mid-market business which it is developing by providing service-led solutions for brokers and also by offering a more flexible and integrated insurance proposition specifically for mid-market clients.

Hannah Hosking, Head of Distribution - Independent Brokers UK and Ireland, Chubb said:

"Chubb's Independent Broker Teams allow us to work with Independent Brokers in a highly-focused and intuitive way. The teams offer a fixed point of contact which helps us develop much closer relations with these brokers and this in turn also means we are better able to understand and cater for their needs.

"We have tried to simplify the process for brokers as much as possible, especially around multiline and more complex specialist requests. Instead of brokers speaking to several different people to get multiple quotes, our Independent Broker Teams coordinate and oversee the entire process.

"Brokers feed in their submissions to the teams who come back with one joined up response. This streamlines the process for the broker and also allows us to be much more flexible in terms of the solutions we are able to offer for their clients - and this is really important.

"Since Chubb established its first Independent Broker Team in October 2017 we have already seen demonstrable results and the feedback from brokers using those teams has been incredible."

