FTSE 250 estate agent Savills said on Tuesday that it has traded in line with its expectations in the year to date, with UK trading "slightly" ahead as activity in the residential market starts to pick up. In a statement ahead of its annual general meeting, the company said that globally, its transaction businesses have continued to maintain a strong market share although, as expected, there is a tendency for transactions to take longer to complete. Meanwhile, its consultancy and property ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...