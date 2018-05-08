Shares of independent City law firm Rosenblatt Group began trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Rosenblatt launched a fundraising, which was significantly oversubscribed, raising approximately £43m before expenses, through the issue of 36.84m new ordinary shares and 43.25m existing ordinary shares. As a result, the total number of ordinary Rosenblatt shares in issue at the time of admission was 80.09m, giving the AIM-listed firm a market ...

