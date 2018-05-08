Proton cancer therapy firm Advanced Oncotherapy announced on Tuesday that it has signed a lease for a testing and assembly site with the UK government's science and technology facilities council (STFC). The site at the STFC Daresbury Laboratory in Cheshire is home to the UK's Accelerator Science and Technology Centre, and will become the base of operations for the AIM-traded company's next generation proton accelerator, LIGHT. The LIGHT system is intended to treat deep-seated tumours through ...

