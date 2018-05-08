President Donald Trump will reveal his decision on whether the US is to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord today according to a tweet he published on Monday. "I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House," Trump wrote Monday afternoon in the uncharacteristically subdued tweet. The president is widely expected to back out of the accords, which have waived sanctions against Iran's energy and financial sectors in exchange for restrictions on the country's nuclear ...

