Sage Therapeutics has lost the focus of many investors after a few tough months at the stock exchanges. However, there is no long-term reason to forfeit the stock. The potential of the stock and the company is enormous.

This opinion is also shared by the analyst Cannacord Adams, who revised his own estimations: Currently, he is recommending to buy the stock and set his price goal at 210 USD. This would mean a price increase of nearly 50 %. However, until these dreamy prices will finally ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...