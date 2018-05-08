Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 08-May-2018 / 13:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 May 2018 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce a new investment that closed on 4 May 2018. The Group arranged and subscribed to a EUR14.77 million note issuance, the proceeds of which were used to finance the acquisition of a light industrial asset in the Parisian region of France. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return on the investment in line with its investment policy. For further information, please contact: Ipes (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 755143 Lucy Brehaut Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Neil Winward Mark Bloomfield Gaudi Le Roux Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 5513 EQS News ID: 683669 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=683669&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

