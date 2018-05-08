Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F4) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") - is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective immediately. Sixty North Gold's common shares commenced trading under the symbol "2F4".

Sixty North Gold will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "SXTY".

"We expect the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to broaden our shareholder base," stated Ronald Handford, Chief Executive Officer of Sixty North Gold. "We are pleased to bring awareness to European investors of our Mon Gold Project, a former underground gold producer."

About the Company

The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its principal target is the exploration for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. The Mon Gold Property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 2 mineral claims, comprising an aggregate 1,221.24 acres, located in the South MacKenzie Mining District, NWT. For more information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "Ronald Handford"

____________________________________

Ronald Handford,

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ronald Handford, CEO 604-230-4263

Email: rhandford@sixtynorthgold.com

Website: www.sixtynorthgold.com

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements". Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's Prospectus dated January 19, 2018 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), under the Company's profile.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.