The "Stem Cells and Antibodies in Drug Discovery Europe 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Stem Cells and Antibodies in Drug Discovery 2018 and Antibodies in Drug Discovery 2018 is held co-located and concurrently with High-Content Phenotypic Screening 2018 which explores the emerging trends and technologies impacting Drug Discovery, circa 2018.
Delegates and Exhibitors Receive Full Access to Both Conference Tracks and the Scientific Content and Presentations are Intertwined Between These Tracks
Stem Cells in Drug Discovery 2018: Hear from and network with researchers who are currently screening for efficacy and toxicity using iPS cell lines, and those responsible for developing the techniques and technologies. There will also be discussions on industry and regulatory developments that are shaping the future of stem cell usage in drug discovery.
Antibodies in Drug Discovery 2018: The focus is to explore the latest developments in the design and engineering of antibodies in relation to the burgeoning field of biotherapeutics. Topics to be addressed include, engineering challenges and techniques, new technologies and business hurdles when developing antibodies, the latest developments in autoimmune and infectious disease research. If you work in antibody drug discovery research you will benefit from the expert knowledge of academic and industry leaders, whilst networking with the technology providers.
Agenda:
- 3D-Cell Based Models
- Antibodies for New Targets
- Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)
- Antibody Screening
- Humanized Single Domain Antibodies for Research and Therapeutic Applications
- iPSC-derived Cells for Toxicity Testing Screening
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Scale Up and Quality Control
- Screening Technologies, Instrumentation and Reagents
- Stem Cells in Drug Discovery and Toxicity Screening
- Targeting Ion Channels with Biologics
