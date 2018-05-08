Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new industry risk assessment study on the aircraft parts manufacturing industry. A leading manufacturer of airline parts wanted to examine the risk factors in terms of financial risks, with foreign exchange rates, interest rates, stock prices, and the losses resulting from fluctuations in the interest rates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005995/en/

Infiniti's Industry Risk Assessment Helps A Leading Aircraft Parts Manufacturer Identify and Analyze the Potential Factors Impeding the Growth of The Airline Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the industry risk assessment experts at Infiniti,"Industry risk assessment solutions help firms measure the competition and determine potential sectors for expansion."

Request a Free Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The global aircraft parts manufacturing industry comprises of establishments specializing in the production of aircraft engines, aircraft, engine parts, other aircraft parts, and auxiliary equipment. The aircraft parts manufacturing industry has transformed steadily over the past few years. The industry's commercial sector observed important growth due to the growing instances of global air travel. On the flipside, the defense sector has been impacted by deteriorating US defense spending, partly offsetting strong commercial demand. However, due to surging commercial demand, the aircraft parts industry revenue is expected to increase.

The industry risk assessment solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to segment their risks based on priorities effectively. The client was able to build a new strategy to manage the risks distressing the growth of the airline industry and impose appropriate policies and organizational structures to attain their strategic objectives.

This industry risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile the key competitors and their product offerings

Identify effective ways to reduce bottlenecks

To know more, ask an analyst

This industry risk assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying and analyzing the potential factors impeding the industry's growth

Increasing their focus on devising a robust risk management strategy

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete industry risk assessment study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/aircraft-parts-industry-risk-assessment

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508005995/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us