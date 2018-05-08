The agreement gives SGS Oil Condition Monitoring customers access to a platform that offers end-to-end chain of custody for fluid sampling and testing, as well as a cloud-based data repository and a web-based or mobile app portal for instantly reviewing the results of the SGS laboratory analysis.

"SGS signed this license agreement with LogiLube to enable our customers to gain a competitive advantage by diagnosing equipment operating issues which are detectable through fluid sampling analysis and providing instant feedback to asset owners which can corroborate the data on suspected root causes," said Linda Perry, Sales and Marketing Manager for SGS OCM North America. "Combining LogiLube's SmartOil online digital oil condition monitoring platform, we can offer our clients the option of real-time oil condition monitoring. Every 30 seconds the SmartOil system updates a secure web dashboard with parameters such as viscosity, particles, and contaminates such as water or coolant," adds Perry.

LogiLube's SmartLab works using either automated or manual fluid sampling. Using the SmartLab mobile app, fluid samples from such equipment as wind turbine gearboxes are collected for shipment and catalogued using QR codes on the equipment and bar codes on the fluid sample container. This process timestamps the fluid samples and provides the opportunity for correlation of sample data to asset operational data. Fluid samples are then packaged and shipped overnight to one of the 34 Global SGS Oil Condition Monitoring labs in for immediate analysis per a customer defined test slate.

Fluid samples undergo an SGS tribologist review according to ASTM and ISO parameters. The results of the analysis are standardized in a report which is instantly uploaded to SGS clients through the online LogiLube SmartLab portal, accessible by web portal or smartphone app.

The fluid sampling analysis results are simultaneously sent to LogiLube's secure, cloud-based servers where trend analysis on lubricant, hydraulics or other fluid failure modes across operational fleets can be performed using data analytics powered by LogiLube's machine learning algorithms.

"SmartLab provides a comprehensive field-to-lab-to-client solution for secure collection and analysis of fluid samples as well as immediate visibility for SGS clients to the results of the fluid sample data analysis by certified SGS tribologists" says Bill Gillette of LogiLube. "We are delighted to be working in collaboration with SGS on providing chain of custody for the fluid samples which are tested to the highest standards, plus secure data analytics and client-side reporting."

About LogiLube

LogiLube, LLC is a Wyoming-based technology company focused on developing edge-to-cloud-to-client Big Data predictive analytic and machine learning solutions in the field of intelligent machine health management. LogiLube's suite of solutions comprising Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enabled sensors are deployed in multiple industries including wind energy, oil and gas, power generation and mining. LogiLube's SmartGear platform is based on a patented real-time oil condition monitoring technology platform that uses edge-processed analytics to continuously scan for potential dangerous conditions with wind turbine gearboxes. LogiLube's SmartOil platform is a machine mounted oil condition monitoring system focused on oil and gas applications such as natural gas-fired engines and reciprocating/screw compressors used for natural gas compression and transmission.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 95,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,400 offices and laboratories around the world.