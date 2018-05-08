According to figures released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), there are more than 10 million people working in the renewable energy industry. Only in 2017, the sector added more than 500,000 jobs globally, up 5.3 % from 2016, with solar PV the biggest employer.Good news has come in for both renewables and economy, as the number of jobs in the renewable energy sector continues to rise on the back of a strong growth in Asia. According to the latest figures released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the clean energy industry added more than 500,000 jobs in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...