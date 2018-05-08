Socialbakers Named a Leader in Four Digital Marketing Categories by G2 Crowd, the World's Leading Business Solution Review Platform

PRAGUE, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Socialbakers' social media marketing platform recognized as an industry leader by customers in G2 Crowd's Spring Reports for Marketing Suites, Analytics, Management and Monitoring

Socialbakers, the leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, has been named as a leader in four categories of Social Media Marketing Suites, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Management and Social Media Monitoring on G2 Crowd, the world's leading business solution review platform.

In today's competitive digital marketing environment Socialbakers has become the go-to social media marketing partner for thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs around the globe. Socialbakers' industry-leading AI-powered marketing platform helps brands like Nestlé, Desigual, Lexus and National Geographic to ensure their digital investment is delivering measurable business outcomes.

"We are excited to be named a leader by G2 Crowd in four digital marketing categories, Marketing Suites, Analytics, Management and Monitoring categories as this is a direct reflection of our customers' satisfaction," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. "The business of digital marketing has never been more complex than it is today. With the Socialbakers Suite we simplify the lives of marketers by giving them a platform to help them understand their audiences across social media and other digital sources, create more effective content to engage and grow their customer base, as well as to measure and benchmark their impact on their business goals."

"Rankings on G2 Crowd reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2 Crowd. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

Socialbakers' users reported its social analytics (95% user satisfaction) and brand safety (91%) as its two highest rated features. Learn more on what real users said on the G2 Crowd Socialbakers review page.

