Cobalt 27 to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(FRA: 27O), a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage systems markets, today announced its participation in the following conferences:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2 018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

Anthony Milewski , Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel ' The Impact of EV to Metals Demand' , at 3:30 pm EDT on Tuesday May 15, and will also present at 4:20 pm EDT , on Wednesday May 16 , as part of Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference , to be held May 15-17, 2018 , in Miami, FL.

Cobalt 27, a member of the Cobalt Institute, will be attending the 2018 Cobalt Institute Annua l Conference , to be held May 23-24 , in Las Vegas, NV. As the leading cobalt trade association whose members include the largest automotive and lithium-ion battery manufacturers and suppliers, the Cobalt Institute promotes the responsible sourcing and use of cobalt in all forms. Cobalt 27's management will be attending one-on-one meetings during the conference and interested member parties are invited to contact the Company to arrange a meeting.

Metal Bulletin 6th International Nickel Conference

Justin Cochrane , President and COO, will be presenting 'Supplying the EV battery market: Will cobalt supply meet growing demand?', at 4:45 pm EDT on Thursday May 31, as part of Metal Bulletin's 6thInternational Nickel Conference, to be held May 31 to June 1, 2018 , in Toronto, ON .

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,980 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of eight royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

