

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said considering scare resources and infrastructure, the aviation industry might not grow fast in the coming years. Speaking to media in Frankfurt he said, 'Replacement parts, engines, pilots, infrastructure are all lacking.'



Spohr also noted that ticket price decline in future also might not happen so fast.



Prior to the annual general meeting Spohr said 'We will continue balancing the interests of our customers, employees and shareholders to ensure sustainable success. The topics on the way there remain the same: increasing quality. Reduce costs. Improve efficiency.'



The Group comprises of network airlines Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines declared 0.80 euros per share, up 60 percent from the prior year.



