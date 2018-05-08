The "High-Content and Phenotypic Screening Europe 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

High-Content Phenotypic Screening 2018 is part of the event organisers, Innovations in Drug Discovery 2018 Conference to be held in Cambridge, UK.

This conference, held co-located and concurrently with Stem Cells in Drug Discovery 2018 and Antibodies in Drug Discovery 2018, explores the emerging trends and technologies impacting Drug Discovery, circa 2018.

The conference content and presentations are intertwined and delegates and exhibitors receive full access to both tracks.

This conference brings together researchers from both academia and industry, and will discuss the development of techniques and tools implemented in High-Content technologies and Phenotypic Screening applications.

Topics to be covered include 3D-cell based screening methods, high content screening and data management, the use of model organisms and novel approaches for phenotypic screening.

Attending this event will provide you with excellent opportunities for networking with attendees from big pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academia and technology/tools vendors, helping you to find solutions and build collaborations.

Agenda:

High-Content Analysis and Phenotypic Screening for New Targets

Image Analysis and Data Management Tools

Phenotypic and High Content Screening of 3D-Model Systems

Phenotypic Drug Discovery

