Nexen Tire Celebrates as English Premier League Champions Manchester City Hold the Trophy

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, is celebrating being the Official Partner of the Premier League Champions, as long-time partner Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City) was presented with the winning trophy of the 2017/18 English Premier League (EPL) on May 6.

"It marks another great season for the Club's partner Nexen Tire, with Manchester City winning the English Premier League trophy and the Carabao Cup. We look forward to our continued strategic partnership with Manchester City to reach more fans globally and drive our brand awareness," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688385/Nexen_Tire_English_Premier_League_Champions_Manchester_City.jpg