The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2018, now in its 10th year, brings together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry focusing on technology and innovation in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.

Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip. We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics. There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from the US, Europe, and Asia/Pacific.

Agenda:

3D-Printing, Biofabrication and Bioprinting using Microfluidics

Digital Microfluidics, Droplet Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

LOAC Device Manufacturing, Standardization, and Commercialization

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Microfluidics/LOAC for Global Public Health and Infectious Disease Monitoring

Rare Cell Capture and Circulating Biomarkers Analysis via Microfluidics

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jz6vfc/_labonachip?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006029/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Biotechnology