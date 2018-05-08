The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Biosensors Europe 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Europe 2018 brings together the key opinion leaders from both academia and industry, this annual conference will discuss the expanding Point-of-Care Diagnostics and Global Health fields and provide the most up-to-date presentations from leaders in these fields and offer networking and engagement opportunities with delegates from around the world.

This conference will provide an overview of the point-of-care (POC) testing landscape, from novel technologies to regulatory approval. Experts in these fields will share their views on point-of-care in the clinical setting. The aim of this meeting is to bring together life science researchers that work at the interface between biology and chemistry and technology development to discuss problems, highlight solutions and facilitating collaborations. Also, we frame the role of POC testing in the expanding Global Health field and highlight opportunities existing in many parts of the world.

This conference covers POC Detection, POC Diagnostics and POC-based Treatment Options as part of the Comprehensive Coverage of this Expanding Field. The POC testing field is expanding focused not only on infectious disease diagnostics (which represents 80% of the marketplace) but also with cancer and cardiovascular disease focus. We address each of these segments in this conference.

Agenda:

Impact of Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Technologies for Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Applications

Low Cost POC Diagnostics Platforms for Deployment Worldwide

POC Diagnostics for Global Health: A Worldwide Perspective

POC Diagnostics in Cardiovascular Disease Testing

Point-of-Care Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing

Wearable and Implantable Devices

Worldwide Regulatory Trends and Hurdles in the Deployment of POC Testing

