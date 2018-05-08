Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM), ("Therma Bright", "Therma", or the "Company"- formerly The Jenex Corporation), a progressive medical device technology company, today is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct research into the use of its thermal therapy technology with CBD and THC. Therma Bright will conduct research in conjunction with well-known pain relief research labs and clinics. Therma proposes to collaborate with pain relief research groups to develop a trademarked/patented thermal therapy device or devices for relief of; back pain, arthritis pain and other orthopedic based pain utilizing CBD and THC. All research and handling of any medical CBD or THC will be dealt with through authorized and licensed research facilities. Therma will provide further updates when formal arrangements have been made in regards to this research.

On February 1, 2018, Therma Bright announced it had entered into a letter of intent with Quinsam Captial Corp. ("Quinsam") to develop a thermal therapy device for pain relief. After further consultation with Quinsam, the parties agreed to terminate the LOI and Quinsam instead agreed to support Therma Bright through a financing of $250,000 by way of a convertible debenture, which it funded last week (see news releases dated April 19 and 27, 2018). Management intends to utilize some of the proceeds received from the debenture financing and a concurrent equity private placement financing, to fast track testing of the thermal therapy device for pain relief.

Therma Bright has a wide range of experts at its disposal, including Advisory Board members, that will advise on developing THC and CBD products to be combined with Therma Bright's thermal therapy technology. In addition, Therma Bright has experts that can be referred to that have established relationships with research and development/scientific experts specializing in the advancement of THC and CBD health care products and treatments.

Therma Adds Advisory Board Member Steven Prescott Bennett, PH.D.

Dr. Steven Bennett has over 20 years of research experience in multiple central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, pain, and cancer. Dr. Bennett has developed expertise in molecular biology, cell biology, animal models, project leadership and research strategy. Dr. Bennett, a bench-to-clinic researcher, has trained at top academic institutes with reputed leaders in the field of Alzheimer's disease, opiate receptors and melanoma.

Over the past 5 years, Dr. Bennett has shifted towards the cannabis industry and cannabis research. The development of an effective transdermal cannabinoid patch in 2014 lead to the launch of Prescott Logic, LLC., a private research laboratory owned by Dr. Bennett. Dr. Bennett became the Scientific Director of Evolab in Denver, Colorado, focusing on cannabis processing, namely extraction, distillation, and preparative chromatography of the plant. At Evolab total revenues climbed over 10 times during Dr. Bennett's tenure. In 2017 Dr. Bennett joined the Maricann Group out of Toronto as Chief Scientific Officer to further the processing capacity and continue the development of medical cannabis products. Recently, Dr. Bennett incorporated Prescott Logic Technologies, Ltd. in British Columbia and soon to incorporate in Germany. Dr. Bennett will focus on product, equipment, and scientific research and development in order to advance of scientific knowledge of cannabis and cannabinoid/terpene based therapies.

Dr. Bennett's role with Therma Bright will be to focus on the development of advanced pain relief formulations to be incorporated with Therma Bright's thermal therapy technology and advise on how best to test Therma Bright's thermal technology with cannabinoids and to advise on optimal research protocols and methodologies for Therma Bright's technology platform.

Therma Adds Advisory Board Member Bruno Maruzzo

Bruno Maruzzo has over 25 years' experience in working with small to medium size technology companies in the computer, electronics and medical device fields as well as working in venture capital investing in technology-oriented companies. Through his consulting company, TechnoVenture Inc., he has provided general management, financing, business development and technical services to a variety of publicly traded and private technology and medical companies.

Mr. Maruzzo has served as senior management, director and advisor to a number of publicly traded medical technology companies.

Mr. Maruzzo holds a BASc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, a MASC in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Toronto and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

Rob Fia, CEO, Therma Bright Inc. comments:

"Therma is pleased to add both Dr. Bennett and Mr. Maruzzo to our advisory board. Dr. Steven Bennett will assist Therma on collaborating with researchers on this unique pain relief device that incorporates CBD and THC and our thermal therapy technology. Mr. Maruzzo will add invaluable expertise through an extensive contact base and know-how as we enhance our existing medical devices and develop new devices and technologies.

We believe the device that Therma will develop through our R&D and the value-added advice from Dr. Bennett and Mr. Maruzzo will be rewarding for all parties involved. This is an exciting development for Therma and we will have more to report."

Status of Asset Purchase Agreement

Therma Bright announces that further to its news releases of March 14, 2018, April 3, 2018, and April 19th, 2018 that the Company could not come to an agreement on amended terms on the asset purchase agreement relating to the Company's proposed acquisition of the ClearTouch nail phototherapy device (the "Nail Product") and the no!no! skin phototherapy acne device (the "Acne Product", and together with the Nail Product, the ("Purchased Products"). The Company may revisit negotiations for the Purchased Products in the future.

Therma Bright also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,200,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's share option plan. The options will vest after 6 months, and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.05/share.

Therma is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Therma's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, cost-effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). Therma received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. (formerly, The Jenex Corporation) trades on the TSXV: THRM. For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

