North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings Releases Shareholder Update

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) today released a shareholder update from the Company's CEO, Steven Rash:

Dear Shareholders-

North American Cannabis Holdings has been a little quiet on the news front since announcing that we have been approached by a party interested in acquiring the company. We're still engaged with the interested party, but it's also still premature to release any news regarding the potential of such a transaction. Accordingly, we'll probably be quiet on the news front a little longer.

Here's what I will say: North American Cannabis Holdings has amassed a number of cannabis sector assets and experiences since entering the space in 2013. Even more valuable, the company has built a substantial following and it is the company's shareholders that are the most valuable asset. The party interested in potentially acquiring North American Cannabis Holdings has specific interests in a number of the company's assets and experiences, but the company's shareholder base stands out among the most prominent interests.

I believe there is a potential transaction here that can substantially improve North American Cannabis Holdings current capital position and access to future capital. I am confident such a transaction would stand to dramatically enhance shareholder value.

The acquisition transaction under consideration has the company continuing as a publicly traded business. North American Cannabis Holdings' sister company, Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) is not part of the transaction under consideration.

Thank you,

Steven Rash

CEO

North American Cannabis Holdings

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

